Amanda Seyfried And Thomas Sadoski Are Married – Baby Is On The Way For ‘The Last Word’ Actors

Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried are married. The 40-year-old Life in Pieces actor made the big announcement during an appearance on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday.

The big day was on March 12, and it was about just the two actors.

It is an exciting time in the lives of Sadoski and Seyfried as they get ready to welcome their first child together later this year.

Seyfried’s pregnancy was announced in November. The stars of The Last Word fell in love while working on the movie in early 2016. Their engagement followed in September 2016.

Since then, the two Hollywood love birds have remained mostly silent about their relationship.

Sadoski explained: “We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing … We had a great day. It was perfect.”

The Wild actor, who was happy to flash his wedding ring, added: “Listen, she’s the person who I love, admire, respect most in the world. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other.”

Despite all the excitement, there is something that is scaring the talented stage actor.

He opened up about his feelings regarding fatherhood: “Not at all. How can you be? I’m more excited about this than I’ve ever been about anything in my life. I’m also more terrified about it than anything that I’ve ever done in my life.”

The Tony Award nominee was married to Kimberly Hope from 2007 to 2015. Seyfried had been linked to Justin Long and Dominic Cooper in the past.