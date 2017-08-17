FREE NEWSLETTER
Amanda Seales Trashes Lady Gaga Over Racial Issues In America

Todd Malm Posted On 08/17/2017
Amanda SealesSource: Youtube.com

As CI readers know, a brutal protest in Charlottesville left a person dead after an individual drove a car through the activists injuring another 19 people. Many public figures have spoken out to condemn the acts of violence including high-profile celebrities as well as the president himself.

In a slightly capitulating and off-putting Instagram post, Lady Gaga took the time to ask the black community what white people could do better to facilitate racial progress in American society.

Amanda Seales, a woman who is a DJ as well as a comedienne, took issue with her initial question and responded with a flurry of tweets condemning Lady Gaga for even having to ask the question.

It all started when the singer posted this message:

Her tweet reads, “For the Black Community, tell us ways the non-racist white community who loves you can do better to help influence the country. #HowWeDoBetter.”

Seales, who is known for her “activism” and tendency to be very vocal regarding race relations in America, used her platform to say it’s not the responsibility of black people to tell white people what is right and what is wrong.

We can’t help but not blame Seales for her comments because asking another person what they should do is incredibly self-deprecating.

In one of Amanda’s tweets, she wrote, “Dear non-racist white folks asking black people to tell what to do is not helpful, use your resources.” And while the events in Charlottesville were horrific, it’s important to note that while the protests were going on, nine people were shot and killed in Chicago during the same period.

