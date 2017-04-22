Amanda Bynes Spotted Looking Much Better Amid Rumors She Is Getting Ready For A TV Comeback!

Amanda Bynes was spotted going for a hike in North Hollywood after a long time of missing from the public life. The disgraced Hollywood star makes rare appearances and so the paparazzi were eager to take a few shots of her.

Source: radar.com

Although we rarely hear about what she is spending her time on these days, at least she looked quite a lot healthier than the last time she was spotted out and about.

While on a walk with her life coach back in December, Amanda looked like she gained a lot of weight.

According to an insider, Bynes’ “every move is shadowed by the life coach.”

During this hike, she seemed a lot better. As fans may remember, the troubled actress had a public meltdown and had to be put under psychiatric care, so we are glad she looked sober.

Even though Bynes was released from a psychiatric hospital back in November 2014, soon after, she tweeted that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and manic depression.

Recent reports have been talking about some good news in the actress’ life after a long fight with mental health! According to rumors, she might make a TV comeback on Nickelodeon pretty soon.

One source had claimed that producers have been “trying to reach” Bynes regarding a new show.

The Nickelodeon executive team reportedly wishes to “work with her again in a positive and healthy way. She has a tremendous amount of talent.”

While struggling to get her life back together, Amanda Bynes also managed to complete her second year at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Orange County.

Do you miss Amanda Bynes on small and big screen? Would you watch a show starring her?