Amanda Bynes Reveals She Is Completely Sober Now, Admits Copying Blac Chyna’s Style!

Amanda Bynes looks a lot healthier than the last time we saw her out and about, and indeed, the fallen star also revealed that she is sober now. In addition, Bynes may be ready to return to her career as an actress.

Recently Amanda Bynes gave an interview for the first time since her breakdown.

The actress revealed that she missed acting and claimed she is going to start acting again soon.

Bynes added that she wants to do TV rather than Hollywood. She explained that she wants to guest star on a few shows that she like and then even star in her own TV show.

The interview was Bynes’ first real public statement since she returned to social media earlier this year as well.

Amanda shared the good news that she has been sober for three years and has no plans to return to her previous destructive lifestyle.

Considering that many comparisons between Blac Chyna and Bynes’ style have been made lately, the name of the reality TV star came into the discussion as well.

The interviewer asked the actress if Rob Kardashian’s baby mama stole her look, but she confidently admitted that she was the one stealing hers!

Apparently, looks are very important to Bynes now that she is starting life fresh and she is even attending a fashion school now.

‘I have been going to school lately. Fashion school. FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising] and I love it. I learned how to sew. I make patterns, and I want to start a clothing line in the future,’ the star revealed.

Are you glad Amanda Bynes is doing a lot better, and she might soon return to the small screen? What do you think about the actress copying Blac Chyna’s style?