Amanda Bynes Gives Her First Interview In Four Years – This Is What She Had To Say

Amanda Bynes granted an interview for the first time in 4 years today, Friday, June 9th. She sat with Diana Madison to discuss her plans for the future; what she’s been up to as of late; and to offer explanations for some of her strange behavior in the past!

Bynes has certainly showcased erratic behavior in the last decade, and because of that, the success in her career became overshadowed by her bizarre actions.

However, according to the 31-year-old, her life has been on the up-and-up in the last couple of years.

And what is she up to exactly?

The star said, “I’ve been going to school lately, fashion school – FIDM. And I love it. I’ve learned how to sew, I’ve made patterns, and I want to start a clothing line in the future, so FIDM has been helping me with that. Other than that I hike, I go spinning – I take spinning classes – and I feed the homeless. That’s been really interesting and fun.”

Amanda’s life wasn’t always filled with things like hiking, charity, and education. In the past, she had a reputation as a party animal.

Her career came to an abrupt halt around the time of the 2010 film, Easy-A. The star had several encounters with the law and was forced to step back from Hollywood.

In 2012, she announced that she was retiring from acting because she just wasn’t into it anymore. However, today, the All That alumnus had an announcement to make.

The actress said, “I do miss acting, and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again. I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I am a fan of and maybe another TV show where I am the star of it, in the future. That’s what I hope.”

Despite all of the good news as of late for the former Nickelodeon star, some of her fans just had to get explanations for some of Amanda’s crazy antics.

Madison told the star she wanted to “diffuse some of the past,” and Bynes agreed.

She jokingly said, “Let’s go there, but don’t make me cry!”

The first question she asked Amanda dealt with one of her famous tweets in 2013, where she said, “I want @drake to murder my vagina.”

And what was her explanation for the tweet?

Amanda said, “I actually wasn’t being insincere. I was like saying, ‘Let’s do it, man. He’s hot!” The actress went on to say she may have been on drugs when she tweeted it as well, but we sense that maybe the 31-year-old is just covering her tracks for her embarrassing declaration of affection!

Either way, Bynes appears to be doing well, and we look forward to seeing her in upcoming shows!