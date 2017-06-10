Amanda Bynes Finally Explains Her Shocking Sex Tweets To Drake!

It’s been five years since Amanda Bynes had her infamous breakdown and took a hiatus from everything that is public life. Recently, the actress returned to social media, and now she even gave her first full interview during which she revealed she is now sober and opened up about many things.

As fans may remember, back in 2013, Bynes made headlines with her inappropriate tweets about Drake.

Among the many direct tweets towards the star, perhaps the most outrageous is the request for him to murder her vagina!

Amanda sat down with host Diana Madison who ultimately just had to ask what she meant with those tweets.

Bynes explained what was going through her head during those moments and claimed she wasn’t really serious about her indecent proposition as she was under the influence at the time.

‘I actually was not being insincere. I was serious, but I was also on drugs. That was my way of saying, ‘Let’s do it, man!’ But I was, like, on drugs and trying to be hilarious,’ Amanda admitted.

During the interview, Bynes also talked about Blac Chyna and stated she was a fan and even confessed she stole the reality TV star’s style.

She admitted to getting micro dermals in her cheeks precisely because Chyna had them.

Amanda Bynes said she has been sober for three years and that she never wants to go back to being an addict.

The rest of the interview Bynes talked about going to fashions school and revealed her plans to return to TV very soon!

What do you think of Bynes’ indecent proposition over Twitter to Drake? Did you think the tweets were funny?