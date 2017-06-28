FREE NEWSLETTER
Amanda Bynes ‘Blacklists’ ‘Heartbroken’ Parents Form Her Life Amid Decision To Revive Her Career!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/28/2017
amanda bynes

The troubled actress has been having quite a bad history with her mother and father. According to new reports, as Amanda’s scandals and controversies continue to die down, the star has decided to try and revive her career. There is, however, one condition – her parents can’t be involved in any way!

Insiders have revealed that Bynes simply blacklisted her mom and dad, Rick and Lynn, from her life.

As expected, the parents are heartbroken because of her radical decision to push them away.

‘Amanda has vowed to never let them back into her life after the conservatorship. In fact, she has banned all mention of them from her life and blacklisted anyone who tries to approach the subject. But Rick and Lynn are completely heartbroken. They were always out of their depth dealing with the whims of Hollywood, which sucked up their daughter and spat her out.’

Despite how cold Amanda has been towards the people who gave her life and raised her, the source claimed they are not ready to give up on her completely.

They apparently still cling to the hope that she will come around even though it certainly looks like that it’s not going to happen anytime soon.

The parents send her gifts and cards every year on her birthday in hopes of fixing things.

However, the disgraced actress always sends them back unopened without fail.

Do you think Amanda will stop being so bitter about her folks and take them off the blacklist soon?

