Amal Gives George Clooney ‘An Ultimatum’ About His Drinking: The Twins Or Alcohol

Amal has apparently given her husband, George Clooney, an ultimatum, stop drinking or she will leave, and he will not play a role in the lives of their twins.

Since announcing that they are expecting twins – a boy and a girl – Amal and George Clooney have made some significant changes in their lives.

In an interview with French program “Rencontres de Cinema” with film journalist Laurent Weil, the Hollywood star said that they have decided to no longer travel to dangerous places to protect their family.

The Oscar winner confessed: “We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger. I won’t go to South Sudan anymore or the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq, and she’ll avoid places where she knows she isn’t welcome.”

However, a source has stepped out to say that there is one change Mr. Clooney is unwilling to make in his life – stop drinking alcohol.

The international human-rights attorney, 39, told her spouse to quit drinking, or else.

The source said: “Amal calls him Party Boy George, and she is said fed up with his drinking which is why she has given him an ultimatum booze or babies.”

According to the spy, Mrs. Clooney did enjoy a glass of wine before the pregnancy, now the smell of alcohol on his breath makes her sick.

The party boy is not happy with his bossy wife, but at the same time, he does not want to stress her.

Will he do it for his twins?

The insider said no one knows the answer to the question yet.

However, there is a glimmer of hope.

The couple, who wed in Venice, Italy in 2014, are overjoyed that they will become first-time parents.

In the same interview, Mr.Clooney said he was excited to become a father.

He shared: “Bringing a child into this world … even two! We are very happy, very excited, but also a bit nervous, it’s normal.It’s going to be an adventure. We’ve embraced it all… with arms wide open.”

The Clooneys will welcome a son and a daughter in June.