Amal Clooney Wants To Hire Ugly Nannies For Twins – So George Can Avoid Cheating

Amal Clooney is pregnant with twins who are due in June and with the help of husband, George, they are actively looking for nannies – not any nannies – ugly ones.

Mr. and Mrs. Clooney are very busy people, their respective careers take them all over the world and sometimes they are even forced to travel to dangerous and war-torn countries.

The pair also shares three mansions in California, Italy, and England, so it is not surprising that the parents-to-be have begun looking for an extra pair of hands to help them with their bundle of joys.

Anxious to play the biggest role in his life, the father-to-be was eager to start interviewing candidates who were qualified for the job when he learned that Amal’s primary concern is the nanny’s looks.

The actor’s wife does not want a beautiful woman to help her raise her twins because she has watched so many marriages destroyed by young, hot and fit help.

The international human rights lawyer, 39, is aware that her spouse is considered as one the most handsome men in the world and has dated half of the stunners in Hollywood, so she will go out of her way to make sure he is never tempted.

A source close to the respected attorney had the following to say: “Amal refuses to end up like Jennifer Garner or Gwen Stefani, and so she’ll hire dowdy helpers, so her spouse won’t be tempted to stray.”

The insider went on to explain: “She trusts George, but she’s seen way too many A-list men get sucked in by starstruck caregivers. She married the sexiest bachelor alive, and she intends to protect him from any potential honey trap.”

If the Oscar-winning actor wants to cheat, he will find a way to do it, Amal and her unattractive nannies can not stop him.