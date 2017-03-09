Amal Clooney Stuns In Court Taking On ISIS Amid George Clooney’s Search For Twin Names

Amal Clooney was as bright as the sun as she was pictured in a yellow outfit while she was leaving her hotel in New York earlier today.

The famous lawyer and activist, who is pregnant with twins, looked classy in a canary dress and matching coat which featured leather black trim.

The outfit revealed Clooney’s growing baby bump.

Mrs. George Clooney completed the elegant look with black kitten heel pumps.

The attorney specializing in international law and human rights was heading to the headquarters of the United Nations in Manhattan to speak on behalf of Iraqis, who are members of the Yazidi religion who are being executed by Islamic militants. ISIS sees them as devil worshipers.

Mrs. Clooney spoke at a session entitled “The Fight against Impunity for Atrocities: Bringing Da’esh to Justice” where she called for the terrorists to be prosecuted.

The barrister at Doughty Street Chambers said: “Not one ISIS militant has faced trial for international crimes anywhere in the world. Why is it that nothing has been done? Somehow we are no closer to justice today than when I addressed you last year.”

The mother-to-be added: “I’m asking you today to stand up for justice. Every conflict reminds us that there can be no lasting peace without justice. Justice is also what the victims want.”

The power couple, who will be welcoming a baby boy and a girl in June, has decided to stop traveling to dangerous countries for the sake of their unborn children.

Mrs. Clooney’s last dangerous trip was to South Asia a few months ago to lobby for the release of imprisoned Maldivian president and human rights activist Mohamed Nasheed

Several sources claimed that Mr. and Mrs. Clooney went for two common names for their babies.

An insider close to the duo shared: “We are most likely going to get something like Carol or Michael before we get Kal-El, Apple, or Pilot Inspektor.”

Those are beautiful names indeed.