Amal Clooney Stuns Everybody With Her Gorgeous Old Hollywood Look During Her And George’s First Public Appearance Since Welcoming Twins

Nick Markus Posted On 09/02/2017
george-clooney-amal-clooneySource: etonline.com

The couple’s return to the spotlight following the birth of their adorable twin babies is just what we wanted to see, and they did not let us down. It is safe to say the new mother, Amal looked absolutely gorgeous in a classic Hollywood type of way that stunned everybody.

The lawyer stole the show at her and husband George Clooney’s first public appearance since becoming parents of two back in June.

The happy couple was spotted heading to the premiere of George’s movie Suburbicon at the Venice Film Festival.

Amal exuded classic beauty with her Old Hollywood inspired look.

She sported a stunning flowing lilac gown while her hair was styled in that famous curled faux bob.

As for accessories, just a pair of pearl earrings was enough to complete the look.

Meanwhile, George was dressed in a classic tux and sported a pair of simple shades.

As dedicated fans undoubtedly know, Clooney was the one who co-produced, directed and co-wrote Suburbicon alongside the Cohen brothers.

Matt Damon, who is also a close friend of Clooney’s, stars in the film.

Yesterday, during an interview for ET, Clooney gushed about his wife’s parenting abilities and revealed that their babies have distinct personalities, with Ella being the split image of her gorgeous mother, while Alexander is not so ‘elegant.’

What do you think of Amal Clooney’s classic look?

