Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump In London As Due Date Is Confirmed

Lady in red, Amal Clooney stepped out in London, England earlier today, and showed off her growing baby bump for the first time since it was confirmed that she is pregnant with twins. The well-known attorney wore a black mini dress, matching booties, and a vibrant red coat that made her stand out during the gloomy winter weather. The 39-year-old mother-to-be completed her look with her signature fringed handbag. Mrs. Clooney, a barrister at Doughty Street Chambers, appeared to be heading to her office as she carried several documents with her.

This is the first time the successful international human rights specialist was seen since their friend, Julie Chen, revealed that George and Amal Clooney are set to welcome twins this summer. Mrs. Clooney, who is about five months pregnant, showed a hint of her baby bump as the wind blew her red coat open.

A few days ago, George’s mother, Nina, spoke to the media saying that the couple will be having a boy and a girl around June. The happy granny-to-be shared: “It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That’s what I’ve been told. How marvelous! My husband and I are extremely excited.”

Asked if her son had picked names for the babies, Nina said she does not have that information. The former city councilwoman explained: “I haven’t been told their names. That is George and Amal’s department.”

She went on to confess that her husband, broadcast journalist Nick Clooney, is also over the moon with the baby news. Now that the cat is out the bag, the 55-year-old actor did an interview with French program, Rencontres de Cinema, where he spoke for the first time about the joy of becoming a father. He shared: “We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure. We’ve sort of embraced it all with arms wide open.”

The insider spoke to the media saying that Clooney is eager to hold his bundle of joys. The spy said: “He is excited about the kids, but also has the normal amount of nerves that come with being parents.”

Mr. Clooney, who will be 56 by the time the babies arrive, said he is aware that he will be one of those “older father who will be confused for his kids’ grandfather.” However, he feels inspired by French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, who had a child with his second wife, Nathalie Tardivel, when he was 70.