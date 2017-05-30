Amal Clooney Could Be Giving Birth Soon Hints George Clooney!

Babies are on the way! George Clooney dropped a subtle hint that his wife Amal, who’s pregnant with their twins, could be giving birth very soon. The 56-year-old Ocean’s Eleven star spoke about his upcoming fatherhood in a video message while presenting the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity.

Unfortunately, the actor couldn’t make it to the Armenian ceremony yesterday on the 29th of May.

The star apologized for not being present at the awards show and claimed he wanted to be around just in case his wife gave birth to his children.

Clooney joked that if he went to Armenia while his wife had their babies he would never be able to get back home!

As CI readers know, it was confirmed by several publications that the famous actor and his wife, who got married in September of 2014, are indeed expecting twins.

George is super excited to be the father of twin babies and isn’t shy about telling the world!

In an interview with Extra in March, George said he was ready to be a father for the first time and was happy to contribute to his wife’s well-being in any way that he could.

He said, “(Amal) is doing really great. She is amazing. I don’t have anything to do. There is nothing I can do to help, but make tea and stuff.”

George is doing all that he can to not only help his wife; but also make sure their schedules revolve around the birth of their impending babies.

Back in February, he revealed they are more responsible when it comes to traveling nowadays.

“We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger. I won’t go to South Sudan anymore, or the Congo,” and his wife will no longer go to places like Iraq, and other nations where her safety is at risk.

The Burn After Reading actor and his wife are regularly taking trips around the world, and have many different places to live. The performer said they have three choices, Italy, America, and England, but once their kids have to go to school, they will have to choose one place and settle there.