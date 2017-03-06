Amal And George Clooney Pick Unexpected Names For Twin Babies

Amal and George Clooney have picked out the names for their twins, and their choices are very surprising.

Advertisement

Late last months, 55-year-old George Clooney and his wife, Amal, 39, finally confirmed that they were getting ready to welcome a baby boy and a girl in the summer.

It was also revealed that the pair like Jay Z and Beyoncé had to turn to in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive the babies after years of trying the natural way to become parents in vain.

A source close to the couple has stepped out to say they have selected simple and familiar names like Carol and Michael for their children.

The insider went on to say that that the international human-rights lawyer and Oscar-winning actor are not fans of the crazy Hollywood trend where parents name their offsprings after fruits, seasons, and cities.

The spy shared: “Names are still being determined for the children, but one thing they are both adamant about is to not name the kids with some weird celebrity name that is more common in Hollywood than not.”

The insider went on to revealed: “We are most likely going to get something like Carol or Michael before we get Kal-El, Apple, or Pilot Inspektor.”

Another spy with insider knowledge to the story said that the famous director and producer is very nervous about his upcoming twin babies.

However, he feels very excited to become a father and knows that Amal will be an extraordinary mother because of her kindness, intelligence, and temperament.

The source said: “George is excited but nervous. He is excited about the kids, but also has the normal amount of nerves that come with being parents.”

The spy added: “He also knows how brilliant Amal is in her work and how nurturing of a person she is…He knows she will be a wonderful mother.”

Advertisement

What do you think of the names Carol and Michael for Amal and George Clooney’s twins?