Amal And George Clooney Buy NY Apartment With Rande Gerber And Cindy Crawford – Still Working On Twins Names

George and Amal Clooney are set to become first-time parents in June and the actor claims so far his wife hates the names he has picked for the twins.

The Oscar-winning star sat down with E! Online to talk about his new movie, Suburbicon, and the conversation quickly turned to one of the most-awaited events that will take place in the summer – the arrival of their two babies – a boy and girl.

The interviewer asked if they had picked names for their children.

Rumors have been swirling around claiming that the couple is looking at “normal” names like Carol and Michael and Clooney seems to confirm that.

The 55-year-old director said he wanted to name his children after his tequila company – Casamigos – but the British attorney said NO!

He jokingly said: “My wife says I can’t name them Casa and Amigos. That’s the one thing I’m not allowed to do,”

He added: “It was just a thought. I mean, you know, it’s a family business.”

Asked, how does he feel about fatherhood? He confessed: “I don’t know how you fully digest [having two], but I’m excited.It will be fun.”

He went on to say that his wife is doing well and went on to reveal: “She is doing really great. She is amazing. I don’t have anything to do. There is nothing I can do to help, but make tea and stuff.”

Julianne Moore, who stars alongside Matt Damon in the new movie, said she knows Clooney will be a great father.

Clooney and Amal will have their best friends – Rande Gerber and his wife, Cindy Crawford – as babysitters because the foursome has purchased luxury apartments at One Hundred East Fifty-Third Street in New York priced at $14 million each.