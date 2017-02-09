Amal And George Clooney Are Expecting Twins, Pregnancy Now Official

It is official, Amal Clooney and husband, George Clooney, are expecting twins. After Beyonce broke the Internet by revealing that she and Jay Z are waiting for two bundles of joy, Mr. and Mrs. Clooney have finally confirmed that they too are awaiting twins. The news of the Clooney twins was not announced by the parents-to-be but by Julie Chen on this afternoon’s episode of “The Talk.” Mrs. Chen, who is a close friend of the power couple, put back her journalist hat to reveal that the Clooney family will be growing by two this summer.

Chen said on the daytime show: “Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins. Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!” She added: “Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney! What we did find out is that the twins are due this June.”

The rumors of the lawyer and the Hollywood star expecting twins have been swirling for several weeks now. The speculations began after Amal, known for her mini and buddy hugging dresses, started wearing baggy pants and loose-fitting sweaters.

Pictures of the pair at airports and family gatherings showed that Mr. Clooney was more attentive with his wife. The actor was often seen rubbing human rights lawyer’s back and carrying her luggage no matter how small they were.

Following the photos, a close source to the duo spoke to a magazine in Amal Clooney’s native Beirut, Lebanon, and said she was pregnant with twins. The insider also stated that they were expecting a boy and girl. It is worth noting that the genders of the babies have not been confirmed as yet.

The source said: “When George and Amal found out it was twins they were surprised, but also a little scared because they both had said that one was enough. But the news that it was a boy and a girl made them both really happy … they can’t believe in just a few months, they’re going to have two babies.”

According to the individual, the Clooneys were shocked to learn that as first-time parents they would be raising two children, but quickly embraced the news.

The internet has been very busy searching for funny and creative names for the Clooney twins.