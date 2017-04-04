Alzheimer’s Stricken Glen Campbell Can No Longer Play The Guitar, Reveals Wife

In a sad turn of events, Glen Campbell’s Alzheimer’s has become a lot worse and now, the country music legend can no longer play the guitar!

It a sad piece of news for all of his fans that don’t have a choice but witness the famous musician’s spark slowly flickering away. The horrible disease has advanced to a state that renders him unable to play his instrument of choice and share his art with the world.

It is heartbreaking to know that such talent from such a passionate about his art person has been robbed by an illness.

The sad news has been made public by the man’s wife, who has been by his side for better or for worse for the past 34 years.

As you may already know, Alzheimer’s it’s an unforgiving disease that robs the patient of their very self and everything they ever knew gradually, until there’s nothing left.

Glen’s wife, Kim Woolen stated that although the man can no longer play the guitar, music is still part of him enough that he sometimes “plays the air guitar while spouting gibberish.”

Although “It’s not a melody that we recognize,” Kim is glad that at least it sounds like a happy song. In addition to that, it makes her thankful that “he has a song in his heart,” even through these dark times.

The 80 years old Glen is spending his last days in a special care facility that can assist him with his special needs.

Are you sad to find out the legend can no longer sing or play the guitar?