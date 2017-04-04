FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
blake shelton beyonce mel b barbra streisand glen campbell miranda lambert mariah carey raelynn harry styles Steven Tyler bob dylan olly murs drake michael jackson tom jones john denver prince luke bryan taylor swift justin bieber john legend
Home » Music

Alzheimer’s Stricken Glen Campbell Can No Longer Play The Guitar, Reveals Wife

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/04/2017
5
2.5K Views
3


glen campbellSource: newsblake.com

In a sad turn of events, Glen Campbell’s Alzheimer’s has become a lot worse and now, the country music legend can no longer play the guitar!

It a sad piece of news for all of his fans that don’t have a choice but witness the famous musician’s spark slowly flickering away. The horrible disease has advanced to a state that renders him unable to play his instrument of choice and share his art with the world.

It is heartbreaking to know that such talent from such a passionate about his art person has been robbed by an illness.

The sad news has been made public by the man’s wife, who has been by his side for better or for worse for the past 34 years.

As you may already know, Alzheimer’s it’s an unforgiving disease that robs the patient of their very self and everything they ever knew gradually, until there’s nothing left.

Glen’s wife, Kim Woolen stated that although the man can no longer play the guitar, music is still part of him enough that he sometimes “plays the air guitar while spouting gibberish.”

Although “It’s not a melody that we recognize,” Kim is glad that at least it sounds like a happy song. In addition to that, it makes her thankful that “he has a song in his heart,” even through these dark times.

The 80 years old Glen is spending his last days in a special care facility that can assist him with his special needs.

Advertisement

Are you sad to find out the legend can no longer sing or play the guitar?

Post Views: 2,463


Read more about glen campbell

You may also like
Glen Campbell’s dark side is no longer a secret
09/09/2016
Advertisement

Read Next
5 Comments

Louis m grieco
04/04/2017 at 7:25 pm
Reply

It’s very sad I grew up with his song’s when I seen his daughter singing with him then and taking care of him on stage have a lot of respect for Ashley she looked out for her cast out a great girl Ashley


Patricia
04/04/2017 at 7:11 pm
Reply

Enough with the Pity Glen Campbell Stories! I’m sure he was/is a Proud Man! These stories are not healthy for his family either. I grew up listening to his wonderful music & attending many of his concerts with my Father.
Just my opinion . Like the Bobby Gentry story & him, Really??


Nancy howard
04/04/2017 at 6:38 pm
Reply

Thank you for many many years of your great entertainment. I have been singing your songs for 50 years.😊 and always wil. Love you glen campbell


Kathryn L Mcdaniel
04/04/2017 at 4:06 pm
Reply

Very sad but we r blessed to still have our beloved Glen. We love u Mr Glen thank u for all u give us still with your magic God bless u 4 ever


Helen Kavanagh
04/04/2017 at 2:13 am
Reply

Very sad to hear that news.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *