Alyssa Milano Says She Didn’t Know Corey Haim And Corey Feldman Were Sexually Abused, Gets Slammed On Twitter

Alyssa Milano has publicly spoken out in support of Corey Feldman as he continues to raise funds for his Truth Campaign, though she denied any knowledge of Corey Haim or Corey Feldman enduring sexual abuse as teens. The former girlfriend of Corey Haim and child star has made recent headlines by launching the #MeToo campaign that has spread globally. The campaign was an effort to raise awareness about the prevalence of sexual harassment, assault, and abuse, not only in Hollywood but on a global scale and was in response to the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations. Though many were happy that Alyssa showed her support, others slammed her on social media networks and accused her of not being truthful when she stated she didn’t know the two Coreys had been sexually abused.

People on social media have taken a harsh, critical tone with Milano as they accused her of keeping the information quiet. Not only was Alyssa one of Corey Haim’s girlfriends, she was a frequent attendee at the Alphy’s Soda Pop Club teen parties where many believe were organized by the alleged abusers.

She addressed the comments and then shared her support for Corey Feldman.

You may see some of the comments and Alyssa Milano’s response below.

Did @Alyssa_Milano know about Corey Haim and Corey Feldman being raped as children?https://t.co/pElofBoD4T pic.twitter.com/o9i5EXRT08 — Clarence Whorley (@ClarenceWhorley) October 13, 2017

Next time you see Alyssa Milano screeching about Trump, remember she knows about Hollywood pedophile rings centered at Alphy’s Soda Pop Club and has remained silent. #CoreyFeldman #CoreyHaim https://t.co/DfPFkcIdYp pic.twitter.com/3Y0nxvwowL — Devon Graham🦃 (@DevonGraham31) October 31, 2017

Nope. I was a child who was trying to keep herself safe. I would shield anyone of that kind of pain if I could. As Corey can attest. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 12, 2017

Alyssa’s explanation that she was trying to keep herself safe during that time caused a flurry of negative responses. People began accusing Alyssa of not telling the truth, and Corey Feldman responded to the accusations by asking people to stop ganging up on her.

You may see Corey Feldman’s tweet and request that Alyssa show her support towards him below.

I’m sorry anyone ever hurt you. It kills me. Maybe in my attempt to protect myself I️ was blind to what was happening 2u. #IStandWithCorey — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 4, 2017

Even with Corey Feldman’s tweets and Alyssa Milano’s response, there are many who are still accusing her of not being truthful and continue to slam her online.

Since Alyssa stated she was trying to keep herself safe, some have questioned whom she was trying to stay safe from. Corey Feldman pointed out that the predators who assaulted Corey Haim and himself liked boys, so maybe there was another pedophile on the prowl.

Still, many are continuing to attack Alyssa Milano through Twitter and other social media networks.

Saying "we support you" isn't much really. He needs people to say what they saw & knew to confirm his allegations @ pedophilia in Hollywood. — Liz (@Lizbethany22) November 4, 2017

Her support is disingenuous. She only FINALLY came out b/c her silence thus far was getting *her* in hot water #ISTANDWITHCOREY #sodapopclub — DOTCOM 👊 MOM (@DOTCOM_MOM) November 4, 2017

