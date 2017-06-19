Alyssa Milano Is Suing Her Former Business Manager For $10 Million!

Alyssa Milano is fighting back! The actress is suing her former manager for mismanaging her finances which allegedly caused her to go into debt by the millions! Milano and her husband, David Bugliari, filed a complaint at a Court in L.A. today.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the suit claimed their former accountant, Kenneth Hellie, and his company, Hoffer and Co. forged Milano’s signature on financial documents.

Not only that, but they didn’t pay her bill or her taxes on time and “convinced her to make risky business investments.”

Milano’s lawyer, Ellyn S. Garofalo said, “they failed to discuss with her that they had been making loans on unfavorable terms, and their money was used to provide loans to other Lippe clients.”

If that isn’t bad enough, the company was also making significant investments without getting Alyssa’s permission to do so.

She added they are confident Milano will win the case.

Because of the actions of the firm, Milano and Bugliari claim they have suffered immeasurably and the devastation will take years to repair.

The couple also claimed the company engaged in a “cover-up” of the financial chaos and concealed information related to their behavior.

And where did the trouble begin?

Milano and Bugliari said their financial problems started with a “home improvement debacle.”

Heffer & Co. was supposed to oversee the project, but they let the “construction costs run wild.”

The Melrose Place alumni’s lawyer stated the actress fired the firm in July of 2016 after receiving notice that she had defaulted on her mortgage payments after collections agencies began to call her.

The celebrity duo is suing for negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, and theft, and are seeking at least $10 million in reparations.

Hellie said to Variety they cannot comment on the issue at this moment. He said, “I’d like to say something. Obviously, a lot of it’s like the Johnny Depp situation. I can’t tell just yet.”