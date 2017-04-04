The White House released Official First Lady’s portrait on Monday, April 3rd. The 49-year-old former model who married Donald in 2005, is dressed in the way you would expect from a former supermodel.

She wore a black Dolce and Gabbana Jacket with a silk scarf. Some social media users commented on the way the photo appears to be airbrushed to smooth out imperfections.

In the photo, there is a 25-carat diamond ring that is clearly visible. According to Melania, her husband gave it to her on their 10th wedding anniversary in 2015. The other hand also has a ring on it.

Official Portrait of First Lady A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Alyssa Milano called out Melania Trump for her giant diamond ring on the portrait. The actress took to Twitter to let people how she felt about Trump’s choice of jewelry.

Milano, who is mostly famous for acting in Charmed, went on Twitter and said, “You look beautiful, but you could feed many of the impoverished in our country with your rings.”

You look beautiful but you could feed many of the impoverished in our country with your rings. https://t.co/qsvmVuzowr — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 4, 2017

Milano wasn’t the only person to criticize the first lady. Other users on social media thought the ring was a little too ostentatious. One user wrote, “Was this taken at the Glamour Shots studio at the Montebello Mall?”

@FLOTUS Was this taken at the Glamour Shots studio at the Montebello Mall? — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) April 3, 2017

The Slovenia native said in a statement she was honored to serve in the role of the First Lady and she looked forward to working with Americans throughout her husband’s Presidency.

Alyssa Milano has been very political and vocal throughout her career. She endorsed Bernie Sanders during the 2016 Democratic primary. She has been involved with many humanitarian and human rights causes since the beginning of her career.

Alyssa Milano has endorsed PETA; fought for AIDS acceptance; founded a disease control center; and is an ambassador for UNICEF, a program that serves to help children all over the world.