Alysia Montano Runs For The Nationals While Pregnant And Wearing Wonder Woman Uniform

Alysia Montano is the real life Wonder Woman. The 31-year-old sportswoman competed in the USATF Outdoor Championships recently. Nothing out of the ordinary for an athlete, right? – Well, yeah, except she’s five months pregnant!

The woman finished only seventh, but that did not stop her from flashing a huge smile and greeting her 2-year-old daughter Linnea, who was wearing a Strong Like Mom T-shirt. Aww…

About last night… 2017 USA Nationals with baby #2 at 5months pregnant. I have some pretty awesome maternity photos from both pregnancies 🤗#Wonderwoman #ShesAllOFUS #beyourjourney A post shared by Alysia Montaño (@alysiamontano) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

But this is not even the first time the athlete ran while expecting.

Three years ago, Montano competed in the USATF Outdoor Championships while eight months pregnant with her first child.

‘I wanted Wonder Woman to represent me. When I found out [Gal Gadot] filmed half the movie five months pregnant, I said, ‘I for sure am signing up for USA nationals.’ I do not define myself as a runner. I really define myself as a fighter for good. And I see that playing true in running,’ Alysia Montano stated.

The woman is doing a great job being an inspiration to many women and young girls out there.

As fans of Wonder Woman may already be aware, Gal Gadot revealed she and Maya went to work together for months, referring to the fact that she was expecting when she filmed Wonder Woman.

What do you think about the athlete’s decision to run while pregnant? Do you find her inspirational?