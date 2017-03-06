Already Over Brad? Angelina Jolie Spotted Out With Mystery Man!

Angelina Jolie did not waste any time moving on from her former husband, Brad Pitt!

Advertisement

According to new reports, the actress has already ‘replaced’ Pitt less than a year after she’s filed for a divorce.

“Angelina was caught cozying up to [a] mystery hunk — as Brad’s kids ride along!” stated an insider for the Enquirer.

“She was caught sharing an intimate moment with the new man in her life. They sneaked out of her luxury hotel to shop,” revealed one insider, adding that Angelina has already introduced the mystery man to her kids.

“Brad will hit the roof when he finds out about this! He’s barely allowed to speak to his own children, then Angelina takes them halfway around the world, and now she’s letting some guy buy them trinkets?” added the insider.

However sure of the relationship the insider seems to be, in fact, the mystery man is just a security guard that joined Jolie during her trip to Cambodia. However, that does not mean he and Jolie don’t have a romantic relationship but it’s still a more of a presupposition rather than a sure thing!

Of course, both Angelina and Brad are bound to move on from each other at some point in time but maybe it’s still too early and too painful.

Although many publications are trying to make it seem like both actors have moved on, Brad getting back together with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina dating her hunky security guard, in reality, a relationship like theirs will be hard to move on from for both celebrities.

Advertisement

Just remember that Brangelina existed for ten years and they have no fewer than 6 children together! Moving on from such a relationship will be difficult for sure!