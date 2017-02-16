Already Back In Shape Katherine Heigl Returns To Work, Brings Her Newborn Along

Katherine Heigl was spotted going back to work, promoting her new show only two months after she gave birth. The actress looked very cheerful and her post-pregnancy body was already back in shape.

Advertisement

The 38 year old looked gorgeous in a form-fitting pink dress on February 14, as she headed to The Late Late Show with James Corden.

On December 20, 2016, Heigl gave birth and now the actress appeared on the show to promote her latest project, the CBS show Doubt.

Her baby boy, Joshua Kelly Jr. made his first public appearance as he was carried out to the car by his mother and placed in his own baby car seat. Katherine named her newborn after her father, country singer Josh Kelly.

Heigl mentioned at some point that her close friends as well as Hollywood “turned on me. And I didn’t expect it. I was taken by surprise and angry at it for betraying me.”

NBC’s State of Affairs, her latest TV project, was sadly cancelled after only one season.

While she was still pregnant, Heigl traveled from her home in Utah to film her new show, Doubt in Los Angeles.

Referring to the fact that Hollywood turned on her, Heigl talked about Shonda Rhimes’ claims that she was difficult on set. She defended herself by saying:

“I can’t really speak to that. I can only say that I certainly don’t see myself as being difficult. I would never intend to be difficult. I don’t think my mother sees herself as being difficult. We always . . . I think it’s important to everybody to conduct themselves professionally and respectfully and kindly. If I’ve ever disappointed somebody, it was never intentional.”

Advertisement

Heigl has two more children, Leigh and Adelaide, both adopted, and after giving birth to Joshua she said she wants an even bigger family.