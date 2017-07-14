Allegedly Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Want A $200 Million House To Outdo Beyoncé And Jay-Z

From friends to harsh enemies! Allegedly, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are searching for a bigger mansion to outdo Beyonce and Jay-Z, who recently changed their home.

There’s no secret that the famous couples are in a bit of a feud, but Kim’s way of imposing as dominant is kind of silly.

It seems that Beyonce and Jay-Z have bought a $130 million mansion in Bel Air, so the KUWK star is set on convincing her husband to one-up the couple by getting rid of their $20 million Hidden Hills home and put money down for a $200 million Bel Air manor.

The 36-years old TV personality wants a mansion that is bigger and better than theirs in every way, and maybe a 56,000-square-foot, 123-room estate that used to belong to Aaron and Candy Spelling is what Kim needs. Shocking (not!), Kanye West’s wife loves the idea of being some kind of Hollywood royalty.

But going from a $20 million mansion to a $200 million ‘palace’ seems just crazy. Rumors have disappointed us before and maybe this is one of those cases.

Yes, the two couples aren’t that close anymore and tabloids have repeatedly spread stories on how a ‘star wars’ is imminent, but Kim is not going HAM.

Remember when people said that Kardashian planned to ‘one-up’ Beyonce by getting pregnant again or when it was claimed that Beyonce and Jay-Z dissed Kim and Kanye by bailing on their dinner party?

Kim is raising two kids and taking care of her career, so we doubt that such ambitions are real!