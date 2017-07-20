All The Details You Want To Hear Regarding The O.J. Simpson Case

As CI readers know, OJ was granted parole today on Thursday, after serving nearly nine years in prison for an armed robbery in Las Vegas in 2007. CNN legal analysis, Toobin, predicted OJ’s life outside of prison wouldn’t be that great.

He claimed, “I think it will be a lot like life was between 1995 and 2007. He was a pariah. His old life was gone — celebrity pitchman, sportscaster, actor, all gone.”

According to David Smith, a spokesman for the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, Simpson could be released as early as October.

“The Juice” was formerly involved in the world of memorabilia dealing, a business where you sell products with sentimental value, usually related to sports.

However, Simpson went to jail for kidnapping, armed robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon when he and his associates confronted two memorabilia dealers and robbed them of their items.

At the sentencing, he claimed he didn’t know his associates had weapons on them.

Despite his past, the former football player has been working on bettering himself.

OJ has managed to learn a few things while in prison, he even took a computer course.

He claimed, “I took a computer course here not because I was computer illiterate but I took the course because sometimes I could never get my kids on the phone. But if you text them or send something to them on the computer you can get them.”

The former football pro had three children, but one of them died in the family swimming pool just before her second birthday in 1979.

At his parole hearing, his oldest daughter told the jury her father was her “best friend and my rock.” She explained that her dad had missed too many graduations and birthdays. He’s anxious to get back to family and friends. When speaking to the board, OJ said, “I’ve done my time. I would just like to get back to my family and friends, and believe it or not; I do have some real friends.”