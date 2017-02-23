All The Best Shows And Movies Coming To Netflix In March 2017

It’s hard to believe, but with Valentine’s Day now fading into the rearview mirror, we’re nearly through with the month of February. That means it’s time for Netflix to announce all the new movies and TV series coming in March.

As usual, there are quite a few winners arriving on the streaming service next month, including a great selection of new Netflix original series.

As is the norm, most of the new content will arrive in one big update on March 1. Highlights include some critically-acclaimed films like Chicago, Blazing Saddles, Midnight in Paris, and Memento.

There are great comedies coming at the first of the month, too, including Friday After Next, Nacho Libre, Kung Fu Panda, and Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (apparently March is “Jack Black Month”). In addition, the original Jurassic Park trilogy will be available when March begins.

March will be another big month for Netflix original series, with Marvel’s Iron Fist leading the pack on March 17. Another series sure to make waves is 13 Reasons Why, based on the best-selling young adult novel, which arrives on March 31. We’ll also get a second season of Love on March 10 and a third season of Grace and Frankie on March 24.

Other highlights for the month of March include Amy Schumer: The Leather Special (March 7), The Waterboy (March 8), Million Dollar Baby (March 13), Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (March 14), Disney’s The BFG (March 15), Coraline (March 16), The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (March 18), How to Get Away With Murder: Season 3 (March 23), Who Framed Roger Rabbit (March 24), The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (March 26), Better Call Saul: Season 2 (March 27), Archer: Season 7 (March 28), and Trailer Park Boys: Season 11 (March 31).

A new month also means we’ll be bidding goodbye to a few shows and movies on Netflix, but fortunately, there are only a few that are worthy of your time.

All four Jaws movies will be leaving on March 1, along with National Lampoon’s Animal House. Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey will depart on March 3, followed by Iron Man on March 23.