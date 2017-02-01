All The Best Shows And Movies Coming to Netflix in February

Believe it or not, we’re already one month into 2017! A new month means new arrivals to stream on Netflix, and there’s definitely plenty to choose from this month. If your kiddos are addicted to streaming, they’ll find lots of new options at the very beginning of the month, and adults will be satisfied with the additional content in the days to come.

Starting today, February 1st, a whole host of new children’s content has been added. Among the new movies now streaming, there’s Finding Dory, Corpse Bride, Babe, Babe: Pig in the City, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. On the TV series front, the first two seasons of the British Sesame Street spin-off, The Furchester Hotel, are now available, along with the return of Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1 (which briefly left Netflix after debuting last fall).

For the grown-ups, the February 1st highlights include Twilight, Magic Mike, The Blair Witch Project, Invincible, Woman in Gold, and the documentary Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks.

On Thursday, February 2nd, American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson and the first season of the new CW series Frequency will arrive. This Friday, February 3rd, will see the first season debut of the highly-anticipated Netflix original series Santa Clarita Diet, starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. And on Saturday, the film that launched the careers of both Jonah Hill and Emma Stone, Superbad, will become available.

Children’s highlights for the rest of the month include Project Mc²: Part 4 (February 14), Dreamworks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 (February 17), Girl Meets World: Season 3 (February 19), and VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 (February 24).

Adults can look forward to Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special (February 7), David Brent: Life on the Road (February 10), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (February 11), Before I Go to Sleep (February 15), Milk (February 16), Chef’s Table: Season 3 (February 17), Sausage Party (February 23), and Ultimate Beastmaster: Season 1 (February 24).