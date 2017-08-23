All The Best Movies And Shows Coming To Netflix In September 2017

The kids are back in school and fall is almost upon us, and here to usher in the new season is a fresh batch of content for everyone’s favorite streaming service. September looks to be another strong month for Netflix original films and television shows, with a few notable library additions as well.

Several popular Netflix original series are back with new episodes next month, including Narcos: Season 3 (September 1), BoJack Horseman: Season 4 (September 8), Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 (September 8), Project Mc²: Part 5 (September 15), VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 (September 15), and Fuller House: Season 3, Part 1 (September 22).

Although they aren’t exclusive to Netflix, new seasons of several other popular shows are also arriving, like The Walking Dead: Season 7 (September 8), Portlandia: Season 7 (September 9), Call the Midwife: Series 6 (September 18), Gotham: Season 3 (September 21), and Dark Matter: Season 3 (September 25).

Notable Netflix original movies arriving in September include Little Evil (September 1) with Adam Scott and Evangeline Lilly, Marc Maron: Too Real, #realityhigh with Kate Walsh, Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster, Angelina Jolie’s controversial new film, First They Killed My Father (September 15), the Stephen King adaptation Gerald’s Game (September 29), and Jerry Seinfeld’s first stand-up special in 19 years, Jerry Before Seinfeld (September 19).

Netflix is also adding a few new original series next month, like the Japanese series Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light: Season 1 (September 1), LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 (September 1), Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 (September 8), The Confession Tapes: Season 1 (September 8), the hilarious-looking American Vandal: Season 1 (September 15), adult cartoon Big Mouth: Season 1 (September 29), and The Magic Schoolbus Rides Again: Season 1 (September 29).

Kids will be busy after school with the large number of Disney films coming in September, including Hercules (September 1), Mulan (September 1), Pocahontas (September 14), and the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast (September 19).

Other notable library additions include 90s classics Dead Poets Society, Pulp Fiction, Requiem for a Dream, and The Rugrats Movie, plus the return of all four Jaws films (all September 1). Of course, we have to say goodbye to a few titles too, including Jackass: The Movie, Scream, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Lilo & Stitch, The Emperor’s New Groove, CSI: Miami: Seasons 1-10, and Last Man Standing: Season 1-5.