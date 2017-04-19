FREE NEWSLETTER
All The Best Movies And Shows Coming To Netflix In May 2017

Barry Rice Posted On 04/19/2017
House of Cards: Season 5Netflix

With Easter gone and the last weeks of April winding down, Netflix has announced all the new TV shows and movies coming to their streaming service this May.

The monthly Netflix releases seem to be dominated more and more by the streaming giant’s own original series and films, and May is no exception.

What is different, though, is how spread out everything is this month. Normally, the first day of the month is the biggest release date, but that’s not the case in May. Instead, Netflix is releasing huge clusters of new content throughout the month.

Returning Netflix shows include Sense8: Season 2 (May 5), Kazoops!: Season 3 (May 5), Chelsea: Season 2 (new episodes every Friday, starting May 5), The Last Kingdom: Season 2 (May 5), Master of None: Season 2 (May 12), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3 (May 19), Bloodline: Season 3 (May 26), F is for Family: Season 2 (May 30), and House of Cards: Season 5 (May 30).

New Netflix original series include Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1 (May 5), Anne with an E: Season 1 (May 12), All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1 (May 12), and The Keepers: Season 1 (May 19).

Netflix is also adding a huge number of original stand-up comedy specials in May, including Maria Bamford: Old Baby (May 2), Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery (May 9), Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive (May 16), Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (May 23), and Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust (May 30).

Other non-Netflix exclusives include Forrest Gump (May 1), Happy Feet (May 1), Switched at Birth: Season 5 (May 11), The Fosters: Season 4 (May 11), Sherlock: Season 4 (May 15), Royal Pains: Season 8 (May 18), Riverdale: Season 1 (May 18), Inglorious Basterds (May 22), and Marvel’s Doctor Strange (May 30).

Of course, there are always two sides to these Netflix announcements, and that means there are also a number of great shows and movies leaving Netflix in May. Some of the most painful departures include the first three Jurassic Park films (May 1), Scrubs: Season 1-9 (May 2), American Dad!: Seasons 7-10 (May 7, 11, & 17), and Bob’s Burgers: Season 2 (May 7).

