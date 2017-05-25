FREE NEWSLETTER
All The Best Movies And Shows Coming To Netflix In June 2017

Barry Rice Posted On 05/25/2017
Orange is the New BlackNetflix

It’s nearly Memorial Day, which means we only have a few more days left in May. Per usual, Netflix is rolling out their list of new titles coming to the streaming service next month.

Netflix says June is all about “Ladies’ Night,” due to the release of several new female-centric shows, both original to their service and from other networks.

Next month will see the arrival of the new season of Orange is the New Black, along with a new Netflix original series called GLOW, about the 1980s syndicated show Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.

Free Rein is another Netflix original series debuting in June, about a teenage girl who befriends a mysterious horse in the English countryside.

It’s also a good month for kids, with two of 2016’s biggest animated hits, Moana and Trolls, both arriving on Netflix next month.

June 1st starts things off with Arrow: Season 5, Young Frankenstein, The 100: Season 4, Full Metal Jacket, and Zodiac among the best selections.

Other highlights for the beginning of the month include Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2 (June 2), Inspector Gadget: Season 3 (June 2), Dreamworks’ Trolls (June 7), and Orange is the New Black: Season 5 (June 9)

The middle of the month will see the arrival of Quantico: Season 2 (June 14), The Ranch: Part 3 (June 16), Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4 (June 15), Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13 (June 17), and Scandal: Season 6 (June 17).

And at the close of the month, we can look forward to Disney’s Moana (June 20), Free Rein: Season 1 (June 23), GLOW: Season 1 (June 23), and Canne Film Festival hit Okja (June 28).

Of course, along with all the new content, we always have to say goodbye to a few titles, as well. In June, you can say farewell to D2: The Mighty Ducks, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, The Blair Witch Project, This is Spinal Tap, Private Practice: Seasons 1-6, Bob the Builder: Season 1, and CSI: NY: Seasons 1-8.

