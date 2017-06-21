All The Best Movies And Shows Coming To Netflix In July 2017

With summer in full swing, you might be tempted to spend a little more time in the great outdoors. Nonetheless, Netflix has a slew of new content arriving in July to convince you to stay indoors, glued to your television (though you could always take your tablet or phone to relax by the pool — just don’t drop it in the water!).

Once again, the big draws this month are mostly Netflix originals, like new comedy series Friends From College with Keenan-Michael Key and Fred Savage (July 14) and the drama Ozark, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney (July 21).

We’ll also get our first glimpse of the gory new anime series based on the classic video game Castlevania, which will debut on July 7.

The month starts out strong with a lot of great library titles on July 1, including Titanic, Free Willy, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jackass: Number Two, Punch-Drunk Love, The Land Before Time I-III, Best in Show, and Police Academy.

Other highlights for the beginning of the month include The Standups: Season 1 (July 4), iZombie: Season 3 (July 5), Dawn of the Croods: Season 4 (July 7), Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4 (July 7), Bad Santa 2 (July 8), Lion (July 9), and West Coast Customs: Season 4 (July 15).

Toward the end of the month, we get Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (July 18), Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B (July 20), Last Chance U: Season 2 (July 21), and The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5 (July 28).

Of course, there’s also a little bad news to bring with these announcements, as well, meaning we’re going to be saying goodbye to a few titles in July, too.

Leaving on July 1 are Blazing Saddles, Batman, Working Girl, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, MacGyver: Seasons 1-7, Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1-5, Futurama: Season 6, Hugo, and While You Were Sleeping. Other titles disappearing include The Last Samurai (July 3), Sleeping Beauty (July 12), Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain (July 13), and All That Glitters (July 15).