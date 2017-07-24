All The Best Movies And Shows Coming To Netflix In August 2017

We’re stuck in the dog days of summer right now, but it’s already time to start thinking about August. That means one last month to relax in the pool, kids going back to school, and… new titles coming to Netflix! The streaming giant announced their August slate today, so get ready to curl up by the air conditioner and binge.

There are several noteworthy Netflix original films and TV series coming this month, including the superhero crossover The Defenders, Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later, and Death Note, Netflix’s live-action remake of the hit anime series.

August 1 starts the month off with a strong selection of recent classics, like Practical Magic, Innerspace, Jackie Brown, Bad Santa, Cloud Atlas, Sleepy Hollow, The Addams Family, and all three films in The Matrix trilogy.

Other highlights from the beginning of the month include last year’s McDonald’s origin story, The Founder, starring Michael Keaton (August 2), animated film Sing (August 3), and the aforementioned Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later: Season 1 (August 4).

A nice selection of Netflix originals all come out on August 11, including the new autism comedy series, Atypical, the often-hilarious Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3, Marlon Wayans’ new Groundhog Day-inspired comedy, Naked, British comedy film, White Gold, and the new animated series True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1.

The end of the month is a bit more spotty, with the highest profile releases being Marvel’s The Defenders mini-series on August 18 and the previously mentioned Death Note film on August 25.

If you’re looking for something really strange, country music star Brad Paisley will debut his first ever stand-up special (yes, really) called Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo on August 15. Titles leaving Netflix next month include 10 Things I Hate About You, Babe, Babe: Pig in the City, Superbad, Dope, American Dad: Seasons 1-4, To Kill a Mockingbird, Revenge: Seasons 1-4, and The League: Seasons 1-7.