All The Best Movies And Shows Coming To Netflix In April 2017

The month of March is coming to a close and next month brings more than April showers… it also brings a brand-new batch of movies and television shows to everyone’s favorite streaming service, Netflix.

As usual, the first day of the month is the most action-packed, as that’s the date when most of the new content drops. This time around, the new offerings are leaning heavily toward the “classics” genre (depending on your definition, that is).

Arriving on April 1 are such movies as the original 1984 A Nightmare on Elm Street, all three An American Tail animated features, Cool Runnings, Gremlins, and Schindler’s List. Among the more recent fare, there’s Tropic Thunder, Across the Universe, and the first season of the new Syfy series Wynonna Earp.

The real meat these days comes from Netflix’s original content and April is no exception. The highlight has to be the return of cult fave Mystery Science Theater 3000 on April 14 (check out the new trailer below).

Also on April 14 will be the premiere of Adam Sandler’s newest movie, Sandy Wexler, along with the return of Chelsea Handler’s streaming talk show, Chelsea.

Part two of director Baz Luhrmann’s magnum opus, The Get Down, arrives on April 7, and several new Netflix original series will premiere on April 21: Bill Nye Saves the World, Girlboss, and Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On.

Highlights throughout the rest of the month include Louis C.K. 2017 (April 4), Disney’s The BFG — originally slated for this month — (April 6), Dawn of the Croods: Season 3 (April 7), Kubo and the Two Strings (April 8), Kevin Hart: What’s Now (April 11), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (April 12), The Prestige (April 21), The Secret Life of Pets (April 22), The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (April 22), Disney’s Queen of Katwe (April 25), and Sofia the First: Season 3 (April 30).

Several shows and movies that have been available on Netflix for years will actually be leaving the service on April 1, as well. Get ready to say goodbye to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Firefly, Dollhouse, The X-Files, Bones, House, Ally McBeal, Roswell, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Usual Suspects, and The Princess Bride.