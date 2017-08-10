All For The Show! Abby Lee Miller’s Boy Toy Confesses Romance Was Fake!

Abby Lee Miller’s alleged boy toy claims he was never involved romantically with the former Dance Moms star. As fans of the hit show may know, the reality TV star showed off her much younger boyfriend Jordan ‘Jordy’ Rodriguez on the latest episode. Now, the man revealed that it was all for the cameras.

On the show, Abby had her dance team perform a choreo titled ‘Food for Thought’ in order to promote her ‘friend’ Jordy’s veganism song.

The moms were not impressed by the track or the rouutine, claiming they were sort of ‘gimmicky.’

In addition, they also thought it was strange that Miller chose to promote Rodriguez instead of her dancers who had their own singles released.

Dance mom Holly Frazier even went as far as to call him Abby’s boyfriend while the young girls said he was her boy toy!

Now Rodriguez cleared everything out, revealing that they were never a couple.

‘I am friends with Abby Lee Miller. I am going to remind you that you were watching a television show,’ the man said.

When he was asked why the cast suggested he and Miller were involved sexually, Jordy stressed that it was all for the show!

In addition, the model apparently has not kept in touch with Abby ever since she started her prison sentence.

The woman reported to jail on July 12 and she is supposed to remain behind bars for one year and a day.

Are you surprised Abby and Jordy were never a couple?