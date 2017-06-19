‘All Eyez On Me’ Scores $27.1 Million On Its First Box-Office Weekend

Tupac Shakur’s biopic All Eyez On Me made an estimated $27.1 million in its box-office debut weekend, on what would’ve been the rapper’s 46th birthday. But it also showed the industry’s problems in tracking films targeting African-American audiences.

With analysts expecting the movie to make $17 million to $20 million, you could say that ‘All Eyez On Me’ pulled a successful debut.

Still, if we look at ‘Straight Outta Compton,’ with over $60 million at its opening, or at this year’s ‘Get Out’ or ‘Hidden Figures,’ we can see that these films are merely exceptions and that the movie industry still has issues integrating films with black leads.

‘All Eyez On Me,’ the movie that follows the rise of Tupac, the Harlem-born hip-hop hit who defined a generation through his music, acting, and poetry, had a $45 million budget, meaning that it had a solid opening.

But critics had no mercy, so its aggregate score on Rotten Tomatoes stands at only 24%, opening another theme to discuss – how much does a positive/negative rating influence a movie’s gross?

As from the fans point of view, ‘All Eyez On Me’ is an audience favorite, with Moviegoers giving the picture an A-minus CinemaScore.

HARD WORK PASSION, DETERMINATION AND PERSISTENCE !!! GOT IT DONE !!! POINT BLANK !!!! #alleyezonme #G.O.A.T #MOVIECOMINGSOON #2PACBIOPIC #2PAC TO GOD BE THE GLORY!! A post shared by LT HUTTON (@lthutton) on Apr 14, 2016 at 11:23am PDT

The making of the movie meant a lot for all those involved in the project.

Producer L.T. Hutton posted a message on Instagram that summed up his feelings: ‘HARD WORK PASSION, DETERMINATION AND PERSISTENCE !!! GOT IT DONE !!! POINT BLANK !!!!’

It was inspiring to see first-time actor Demetrius Shipp Jr, Tupac’s doppelganger, perform so well, along with many other stars: Danai Gurira as his mother, former Black Panther Afeni Shakur, Kat Graham as Jada Pinkett, and Annie Ilonzeh as Kidada Jones all rising to their best level of performance in the movie.