All About Steve Harvey’s Shocking Involvement With Dangerous Drug Smuggling Rings – He Is Now Worried About His Safety!

Shocking new reports have revealed that TV host Steve Harvey has been covering his involvement with two drug lords running massive cocaine smuggling rings. According to FBI files, the two outlaws have both been married to Steve’s wife, Marjorie.

Documents claim the woman’s former hubbies ran smuggling rings that moved huge quantities of illegal substances between Houston and Memphis.

The beauty whom Harvey wedded back in 2007 was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and even by the FBI while she was married to drug lord Jim L. Townsend.

The man was sentenced to over 30 years behind bars.

Jim revealed that he was in fact pressured by the federal agents to cooperate with the investigation.

They held leverage over him that fact that they apparently had ‘substantial evidence’ against Marjorie and unless he played ball, she’d get arrested as well.

The dealer added that at the time, the woman was eight months pregnant with their second child and already had a 5-year-old daughter who he was afraid to leave without a mother.

‘There was Marjorie and my brother, Terry, and that was part of the plea bargain. We cut a deal that they would not indict them. Yes, they were involved. But I was the ringleader,’ the man admitted.

Less than five years into his sentence, Marjorie split from the drug lord.

Soon after she got with yet another dealer, Donnell Woods.

In 1997 she had her third child with the man and three years after they got married.

That is when the FBI started investigating Woods.

He was busted and sentenced to 37 months in jail.

The woman divorced Woods in 2001 and then started a short relationship with Steve’s bodyguard – a former pimp who confessed on preying on girls.

Soon after, she began seeing Harvey.

At that point in time, she had been staying in touch with Jim for 17 years.

When Steve found out, he forced Marjorie to end her involvement with the felon.

‘He made her cut me off. I could call night or day, and she was always there for me. But when she met him, that phone was cut off the next day,’ the jailbird explained.

According to an insider, Steve, who is now estranged from Marjorie has been worried about his safety precisely because of her dark past and has multiple armed guards protecting his residence.