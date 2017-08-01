Alicia Vikander Talks Angelina Jolie – Tomb Raider – And What It’s Like To Fill Her Shoes

Tomb Raider. It’s a big role to fill, and Alicia Vikander is more than aware of that simple fact! In the newest issue of Elle Magazine, the Danish actress opened up about the Tomb Raider franchise after Angelina Jolie first gave it life in 2001.

She said, “I thought I was going to have to explain it to my mom, and she was like, “Yeah, yeah, yeah—Angelina did that!”

Alicia went on, “It proves that Angelina set a whole tone for that kind of role, so I knew we had to do something very different.”

Alicia, who is currently dating Michael Fassbender, talked about being in shape for the role as well.

She admitted, “I’ve never done action scenes on this level – not even close.”

However, one thing she doesn’t like is the constant training.

That doesn’t stop her from doing it though; the actress even stated that being as jacked as she is now has made her feel empowered because she can now lift her body weight.

There’s no doubt the film will be a box-office smash hit, considering the recent success of female-oriented films, including movies like Ghostbusters, Wonderwoman, and Girls’ Trip.

As for what Michael and Alicia have been up to lately, the celebrity duo recently made it out to Ibiza for a vacation where the pair was seen jumping off their yacht into the ocean.

Both Alicia and Michael were looking super-jacked, including Michael, who showed off his physical prowess while diving about 20 feet off the end of his yacht. Fassbender couldn’t keep his hands off the 28-year-old actress, and there’s no wonder why, considering her beauty.