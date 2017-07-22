Alicia Keys Stuns Fans With Beautiful Braids And Killer Curves In New Photos

Alicia Keys and beautiful braids have a long history.

In the early 2000s when Keys took the music world by storm, she often sported braids in her hair, and they were always black.

Friday night, she attempted to break the Internet by debuting a very colorful new hairdo.

The hot mother of two is wearing bright orange and pink braids.

Fans of the talented singer agree that she looks gorgeous with the fiery hairstyle.

A few even suggested that she adds more colors to have “rainbow braids.” It is not known if the singer and pianist will honor the request.

Along with the hairstyle, The Voice coach showed off her perfect booty in one of the pictures.

In a past interview, the Grammy Award winner explained why she loves braiding her hair.

The “Girl on Fire” singer stated: “I did not think wearing braids was something revolutionary or iconic; that was just how I loved wearing my hair. I recognize now that how you look is your statement because it is a claiming of yourself. You are saying, ‘Look, world. This is me. Love me or hate me, I do not care.’ I guess that is the revolution.”

Keys went to say that a woman’s hairstyle is a way for her to push her individualism.

She explained: “We become clones of each other. And to break free from that and say, ‘Wait, I am deciding to be my own individual self. And it looks nothing like what anyone else is doing.’ There’s something so powerful about being my own gorgeous, beautiful, individual, unique self.”

In the photos, Keys is makeup-free which is not surprising because in May she penned an emotional essay explaining she will no longer wear mascara, foundation, or lipstick.

The “If I Ain’t Got You” diva wrote back then: “Every time I left the house, I would be worried if I didn’t put on makeup: What if someone wanted a picture?? What if they POSTED it??? These were the insecure, superficial, but honest thoughts I was thinking. And all of it, one way or another, was based too much on what other people thought of me.”

Keys has succeeded in being a unique voice in pop culture.