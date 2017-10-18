Alicia Keys Returning To Coach NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Next Season

Although Blake Shelton and Adam Levine have been mainstays on The Voice since its debut, the other two swivel chairs have been something more of a revolving door.

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson will be taking one of those chairs for the show’s upcoming fourteenth season, and now it’s been announced that singer-songwriter Alicia Keys will return to take her place in the fourth seat.

Keys made her Voice debut last fall with Season 11 and returned earlier this year to lead singer Chris Blue to victory during Season 12.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Alicia’s positive energy, competitive spirit and sheer talent,” says Paul Telegdy, NBC Entertainment President of Alternative and Reality Group.

The show’s thirteenth season began last month with Miley Cyrus returning from Season 11 and Jennifer Hudson making her debut as a Voice coach.

On May 11, 2017, Clarkson was announced as a coach for the upcoming fourteenth season, a feat that was revealed as quite a coup for NBC.

Rival network ABC had hoped to woo Clarkson into appearing as a judge on their upcoming revival of American Idol, the show she won during its first season on FOX in 2002.

Instead, the new version of Idol will feature singer Katy Perry, country star Luke Bryan, and the legendary Lionel Richie on its judging panel.

Keys burst onto the music scene in 2001 with her debut album, Songs in A Minor, which introduced her first hit single, “Fallen,” to the world.

Since then, Keys has gone on to win 15 Grammy Awards and to sell more than 35 million albums and 30 million singles around the world.

The Voice has been a ratings success for NBC since it debuted in 2011 but has yet to produce the kind of successful artist that American Idol became known for. The fourteenth season of The Voice with Clarkson and Keys will arrive in spring 2018.