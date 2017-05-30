Alexis Skyy Twerks On Usher During Wild Las Vegas Party – Will His Wife Grace Miguel Approve Of The ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ Star’s Moves?

R&B superstar Usher Raymond IV is a bit in a PR mess after he hosted an epic Memorial Day Weekend party in Las Vegas.

The father of two, who is married to his manager Grace Miguel, briefly forgot his marital situation and was seen grinding against Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Alexis Skyy.

The dancing did not last long, but the clip went viral, and Skyy’s twerking skills had many people talking.

The stunning beauty, who was previously linked to “Trap Queen” rapper Fetty Wap, was wearing a skimpy green bikini which left very little to the imagination.

Skyy knew that what she was wearing meant trouble because before heading to the party she shared a picture on social media.

Vegas baby A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on May 28, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

The reality star, who is in her 20s, is starting to build a reputation for attracting controversy. After joining the hit show, she got in a lot of drama with Wap’s baby mama, Masika Kalysha.

Skyy’s romance with the hip-hop star left a big mark, and she is still dealing with the aftermath.

Earlier this year, she said: “Fetty put me through a lot, and I am still healing from that situation. I do not want to jump into another relationship. I am talking to people, but I am not ready to be committed to anybody.”

#PressPlay: #AlexisSky and #Usher must've forgot that he's a married man now 👀😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 29, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Not long ago, the “Burn” singer was sharing in an interview the things that make his relationship with Miguel special.

The 38-year-old crooner stated: “She is someone who has been able to support and understand all of who I am. Not just as a dancer or as a performer or as a singer, but as a humanitarian and a businessman and as a person.”

Most online commenters blasted Usher for acting in a very disrespectful manner in regards to his marital vows.

However, a few people did point out that only the players inside of a modern marriage know the rules that guide it.

Advertisement

The world might be reacting in a dramatic fashion to something that Usher’s wife finds perfectly normal and acceptable.