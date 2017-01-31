Alexandre Bissonnette, Quebec City Mosque Suspect, Supported Donald Trump And Marine Le Pen

Alexandre Bissonnette, the mass murderer, who took the lives of six men, is a supporter of Donald Trump, Marine Le Pen, and their tough stances on immigration-related issues. Canada is mourning after Bissonnette, a 27-year-old political science student described as a loner, walked into the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center Sunday night, killed six people, and wounded eight others. Among those who perished were Azzedine Soufiane, Boubaker Thabti, and Khaled Belkacemi, who was a professor at Universite Laval where Bissonnette was a student.

Advertisement

During the barbaric attack, a father of three – Abdelkrim Hassen, 41, and the concierge at the mosque – Ibrahima Barry, 39, died along with 42-year-old Mamadou Tanou Barry. While the rampage was occurring, Bissonnette was heard screaming “Allahu akbar!” Several witnesses said they found it very odd because the killer was saying the Arabic phrase with a thick Quebecois accent.

After the killing, Bissonnette called the authorities to confess his crime. Canadian police found him sitting in his vehicle surrounded by multiple weapons. Several media outlets falsely reported that a second man, Mohamed el Khadir, a Moroccan immigrant, also known as Mohamed Belkhadir, took part in the deadly attack. Mohamed Khadir is not a suspect; he was among the many people who witnessed the crime and called the police.

Bissonnette has been charged with six counts of murder and five of attempted murder – police expect to hit him with more charges as the investigation moves forward.

Friends and classmates said Bissonnette seldom interacted with other people. He was described as an unpopular nerd who only spent time with his twin brother. Bissonnette followed Donald Trump and Marine Le Pen on social media. Marine Le Pen, a controversial French politician, is the daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen. Mr. Le Pen is the founder of the National Front, which is pro law and order, against mass immigration, and anti-European Union.

A friend of Bissonnette said: “Based on the conversations that I had with him during the American presidential campaign, it’s true he is pro-Trump. He never demonstrated a violent side but he didn’t fit in’ among peers. He did not fit in well at university.” The pal added: “Yes, he was conservative in the political sense, but despite the profound differences between us, he never showed or suggested that political violence or terrorism was something he was capable of.”

The friend said Bissonnette spent hours on Facebook trolling and fighting with people who supported women’s and gay rights. He often harassed members of a Facebook group dedicated to welcoming and helping refugees settle in Quebec City.

Advertisement

The Quebec mass murder came as thousands rally at airports against Trump’s immigration ban, which targets Muslim countries. The current Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, had slammed Trump’s travel ban just hours before the horrific attack.