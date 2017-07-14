Alexander Skarsgard And Alexa Chung Are Over!

Alexander and Alexa are over! The 40-year-old star of True Blood and the 33-year-old British model first made a public appearance in June of 2015, but have never spoken about their relationship. Even though they kept it between themselves, an insider close to the pair previously revealed they were very serious.

As for how the couple broke up, a source claimed, “no one cheated on anyone. It was a clean breakup that was caused by busy schedules and distance. They did love each other and were pretty serious. They still have respect for each other.”

Rumor has it that Skarsgard moved on quickly to another model, Toni Garrn.

Page Six reported on Thursday that the couple had gone on a date together.

However, a source revealed there is “no romance” between the pair, and it’s all “very casual,” which is probably a good thing because a person doesn’t want to move on too quick.

It sends the wrong message, one that might even anger Chung.

Even though Alexander and Alexa never talked about their relationship in the media, Chung did talk about starting a family once back in June for an issue of W magazine.

She explained, “It’s not that 30 is old, but it’s a point at which you reflect on life. It’s a marker of time that means something.”

“Looking to the future, I was like, ‘At some point, I’d like a family, and I can’t float around forever,’ and I’ve already got my family and wanted to be closer to my parents and siblings, who are based in England.”

When it came for Alexander to talk about the future of his relationships, the True Blood alumni was a little more cagey than his ex-girlfriend, Chung. During an appearance on What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on the Bravo network, a fan asked him if it was true that he was planning on getting married. The star joked, “Wow, I hope I’m invited.”