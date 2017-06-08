Alex Rodriguez Trashed Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez In Front Of His Mistress – Called Her ‘Too Old!’

It turns out that the baseball player has been cheating on Jennifer Lopez with a fitness model. Shockingly enough, despite J.Lo. being one of the sexiest women in the world, she is apparently too old for her boyfriend!

According to the man’s alleged mistress, beautiful brunette Lauren Hunter, the baseball icon has trashed Lopez repeatedly in front of her during their over five-year secret hookups.

Hunter revealed that Rodriguez called his betrayed main squeeze a 40-something woman during one of their meetings.

In addition, the fitness model also claimed that when she asked him if their relationship was real, he just laughed and stuck his tongue out at her.

Rodriguez and Hunter have been hooking up ever since the two met at a gym back in 2011!

The woman has recently revealed all of Rodriguez’ kinks and fantasies, claiming that he liked rough sex and liked to have her role playing as a schoolgirl.

But even after his relationship with Lopez because as official and public as possible, the retired athlete kept his romance with Hunter up.

Allegedly, the two last met on May 17 in Kansas while Lopez was busy filming Shades of Blue in New York.

‘I’d never marry him!’ Hunter stated, indirectly warning Lopez to not go forward with her plans to wed the unfaithful man.

As fans may already be aware, Rodriguez and Lopez started dating in March, and since then they have traveled together to Miami and the Bahamas.

Sources have confirmed that the singer and actress was thinking about marriage but the shocking cheating news may change her mind.

Advertisement

What do you think of the unexpected betrayal? Should Lopez ever forgive the cheating sportsman?