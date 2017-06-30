Alex Rodriguez Reveals That Jennifer Lopez’s Fans Seldom Know Who He Is!

Alex Rodriguez has learned a lot from his highly-publicized relationship with celebrity Jennifer Lopez. The 41-year-old former New York Yankee’s player has been dating the pop-sensation since January of this year, and the romance has made him more down-to-earth, to say the least.

The former baseball star admitted that her fans often assume he is merely her bodyguard, rather than her boyfriend!

Ouch! When appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the athlete opened up about his experiences.

He said, “when I was with the Yankees, and we won the world championship, and you wear the pinstripes, you think you’re kind of cool. But then, you hang out with Jennifer, and they confuse me with the security guard all the time.”

The former Yankee’s star explained that it has been one of the most humbling experiences of his life.

Alex even admitted photographers attempted to push him out of the way so they could take pictures of Jennifer at the Met Gala earlier this year.

Tough love for the baseball star, as the paparazzi was far more interested in taking snapshots at the songstress rather than him!

He explained, “We were at the Met Ball, and the paparazzi were screaming at me, not even in English, “Get the hell out of the way, get out of the way! We’re trying to take a picture!”‘

Despite the deflation of his ego, Alex gushed over his romance with the megastar – who has twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony – as he labeled her as the “smartest human being” he has ever met.

He described her as one of the most impressive and most intelligent people ever and their similar backgrounds make them a match made in heaven. Their kids get along well, they’re both from New York, and they’re both Latin and in their 40’s, so their relationship is only getting stronger!