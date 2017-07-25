Alex Rodriguez Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute To ‘Amazing’ Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez

Following his cheating scandal, Alex Rodriguez has been no short of sweet with his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. The man took to social media to pay tribute to his ‘amazing’ significant other on her 48th birthday on Monday.

In an Instagram post, the baseball star shared a stunning full-body photo of Lopez slaying a revealing black dress with a seductively-high center split.

The skin-tight clothing item looked like it was painted on in henna.

It showcased the star’s killer body perfectly.

‘Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being. #HBD #Leo 🇵🇷🇩🇴 (📷: Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba),’ A-Rod captioned the image.

This tribute made its way online as part of the couple’s week of celebrations for both of their birthdays.

Rodriguez turns 42 this Thursday, so he and Lopez decided to party between her birthday and his pretty much every day.

The two kicked off the celebration with a bash in Miami, Florida.

Lopez simply stole the show with her positive energy as she hit the dance floor in a sheer black Bao Tranchi mini dress.

Rodriguez did not look too shabby either – in fact, the man looked sharp in a royal blue suit.

The next day, on Sunday, the fun continued as the couple hit Prime 112 restaurant.

Jennifer was dressed in a sexy white bodysuit, and Rodriguez was casual in jeans and a navy jacket.

What do you think of Rodriguez’s birthday tribute to Jennifer Lopez? Are they made for each other or is it only a matter of time before they break up?