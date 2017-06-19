Alex Rodriguez And Jennifer Lopez Stay United Amid Lauren Hunter Cheating Allegations

Alex Rodriguez has Jennifer Lopez concerned that their romance is not what she assumed it was after Lauren Hunter came out to say he is a serial cheater.

According to reports, all of sudden, Lopez is having regrets that she did not make the romance with Casper Smart and the fling with Drake work.

Last week, Hunter dropped a bombshell by revealing some rather embarrassing details about her alleged affair with Mr. Rodriguez.

Hunter, who has a child with former football star Marcus Allen, claimed that the former athlete was texting her to meet in Florida at the beginning of his worldwide romance with Lopez.

The proud side chick said the famous baseball player revealed that he was kind and generous to her.

She stated that he spent a great deal amount on her and added: “All the months up until they started seeing each other, maybe February or March, he was always inviting me places. I was like if we are not going to be in a relationship, leave me alone because you do not get anything out of me – you are not getting sex. A week before his relationship with J. Lo was announced, he was asking me to go to Miami. When I found out I texted him.”

Hunter went on to speak on the long-running rumor that while Lopez might be sexy and seductive on stage, she is very timid in bed.

The alleged mistress confessed: “I do not think he is sexually attracted to her. In bed with J.Lo, he is probably picturing me. He likes me to always wear heels and lingerie and outfits, dress up as a schoolgirl. All the things I would do with him I would not do with anyone else.”

According to Hunter, the relationship between Rodriguez and Lopez is fake. The pair got together to be a power couple and further advance their careers on the little screen.

She said: “I even said over FaceTime, “You know this whole Jennifer stuff, I just don’t believe this bulls***” and he just stuck his tongue out. When he made the face, that made me think it was fake.”

A source close to Lopez issued a statement confirming that Rodriguez and Hunter did have some kind relationship in the past. But, Lopez will not leave Hunter destroy what she is building with Rodriguez.

The insider claimed: “She does not believe he has gone behind her back since they started dating. They both have a past. Jennifer is focused on now and her future with Alex. She is not going to let someone from Alex’s past ruin what she has with him. They are one big, happy family and that will continue. Jennifer has never felt more loved and taken care of than with Alex.”

Another insider claimed Lopez is now wondering, what if she made it work with one of her famous exes?