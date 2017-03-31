FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

Alex Rodriguez And Jennifer Lopez Romance Is Now Official – He Called Her An ‘Amazing Girl’ On “The View”

Mel Walker Posted On 03/31/2017
Alex Rodriguez Jennifer Lopez The ViewE! Online

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are really enjoying their romance. In recent weeks, they have spent a lot of time together, and the relationship is only getting stronger.

The baseball legend is madly in love with actress and singer, and he cannot hide his feelings anymore. The 41-year-old father of two was a guest host on ABC’s The View Friday, and he just could not stop talking about his lady love.

Usually, celebrities in high-profile relationships are reluctant to talk about people they are dating, and Rodriguez tried to follow that rule, but he just could not contain himself. It will be interesting to see if Lopez will start doing the same thing in her interviews.

When asked about his current romantic status, the man known as A-Rod shared: “It’s obvious. We’ve been having a great time.”

He also added: “We’re having a great time. She’s an amazing, amazing girl — one of the smartest human being I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”

He did not stop there and shared something that much people do not know about the woman known as JLO.

Rodriguez explained: “She was a track star in high school and in junior high. She’s an awesome, awesome athlete. She just likes simple things. She’s a very, very simple person. [She] loves families, she’s a great sister, a great daughter.”

Listening to the former baseball star talk about Lopez the way he does, it is evident why she decided to dump rapper Drake to be with him.

She has found someone who worships the ground she walks on. Her ex-husband Marc Anthony behaved the same way when they started dating.

