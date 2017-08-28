Alessia Cara, Kendrick Lamar, And Katy Perry Shined At 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – List Od Winners Included

A night to remember! The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards was funny, controversial, and entertaining and the list of winners are surprising and diverse.

The awards show, which was hosted by Katy Perry, was held at The Forum Sunday night in Inglewood, California.

The show opened with a bang thanks to Kendrick Lamar who had the stage on fire – literally!

The 30-year-old West Coast rapper had a man running around on fire as he performed his hit songs – “DNA” and “Humble.”

Perry arrived in a space suit and had an epic monologue where she talked about the 2016 presidential election.

Perry, a fan of Hillary Clinton, dissed President Donald Trump a couple of times.

Fifth Harmony took the stage and threw some serious shade at ex-member, Camila Cabello.

During their performance, there were five shadows, and the ladies pushed one off the stage, bye Cabello!

Miss Paris Jackson in a sheer dress was the first celebrity to present an award, and she used her time on stage to blast all racists including Nazis and white supremacists.

The 19-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson said: “You know, if we were all to put our voices together, do you know the difference we could make? If we were to stand up all united as one, our impact it would be ‘yuge.’ It would be ‘yuge.’ Believe me, ‘yuge.’ And that’s not fake news.”

She added: “So, let’s leave here tonight remembering that we must show these Nazi, white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country… We have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred, and their discrimination. We must resist.”

Susan Bro, the mother of the late Heather Heyer, who was killed in Charlottesville, Virginia, appeared on the show to ask for peace, unity, and acceptance of one another.

She said in part: “Only 15 days ago, my daughter was killed as she protested racism. I miss her, but I know she’s here tonight. I’m deeply moved to see people across the world, all over the world, be inspired by her courage.”

Lorde, who has the flu, could not sing a single note, so she danced to a remix of her Melodrama single, “Homemade Dynamite.”

Many were baffled by the dance and others applauded her for showing up despite being sick.

YAS @alessiacara giving me everything I need with this "Scars To Your Beautiful" #VMA performance pic.twitter.com/FqUY7g7QJf — MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2017

Alessia Cara made headlines with her epic performance of “Scars to Your Beautiful” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 21-year-old singer and songwriter opened the performance with an haute couture red dress. And midway, she pulled off her bob wig, wiped off her makeup, and stripped out of her red dress to reveal a black T-shirt and jeans.

One of the highlights of the event was Pink’s emotional performance before accepting the Video Vanguard Award.

In her speech, she shared a conversation she had with her six-year-old daughter, Willow, about self-acceptance.

The badass and fierce singer said: “Baby girl, we don’t change. We take the gravel in the shell, and we make a pearl. We help other people to change so that they can see all kinds of beauty.”

The show closed with Perry taking the stage for a performance of “Swish Swish” with Nicki Minaj.

Here is the MTV VMAs 2017 full list winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran – WINNER

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

BEST NEW ARTIST

Khalid – WINNER

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

BEST COLLABORATION

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”

Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” – WINNER

BEST POP

Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” – WINNER

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

BEST HIP HOP

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”

BEST DANCE

Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay” – WINNER

Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris – “My Way”

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – “A Head Full of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul” – WINNER

Green Day – “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters – “Run”

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM – Everyone in this category was honored with the win for their efforts to fight injustice.

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan”

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Big Sean – “Light”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend – “Surefire”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill”

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak”

Halsey – “Now or Never”

BEST DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

BEST ART DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation”

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy”

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Kanye West – “Fade” – WINNER

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Sia – “The Greatest”

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”

BEST EDITING

Future – “Mask Off”

Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” – WINNER

Lorde – “Green Light”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”