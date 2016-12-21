Advertisement
Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Bikini Body On Vacation

Ron Collins Posted On 12/21/2016
Alessandra AmbrosioSource: Today

Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her stunning bikini body while walking the beach on vacation in Brazil.

The 35-year-old model was jaw dropping as she walked the beach with a coconut in hand.

Wearing a beautiful multi-coloured bikini and stylish sun hat, the model kept her head down as photographers snapped pics.

The bikini was likely from the models own collection which she released last year.

Meanwhile the catwalk queen recently appeared in new short film from Phil Poynter.

In the black-and-white video titled “La Voisine” (“The Neighbor”), The Brazilian model performs a seductive nighttime striptease on a Parisian balcony while being etched and photographed by voyers.

Beach Hut 🌺🌴 #paradise

A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

The sexy shoot was for Love magazine’s annual Christmas calendar. In the days leading up to Christmas, the mag will be releasing more steamy vids of top models including Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner.

To keep her sexy phsique, Ambrosio uses Hollywood trainer, Leandro Carvalho. A combination of yoga, Brazilian dance and resistance bands helps keep the model looking great all year round.

