TV Shows

Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump Discusses Harvey Weinstein With Paul Manafort In The Shower On SNL – ‘What An Idiot!’

Nick Markus Posted On 11/05/2017
alec_baldwin_trump_alex_moffat_manafort_snlSource: etonline.com

After a three weeks-long hiatus, Saturday Night Live returned with a bang this weekend. The episode started with a cold open that had Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump showing off his shirtless torso in the shower with an equally unclothed Paul Manafort – played by Alex Moffat.

The sketch focused more on the federal indictments of Robert Mueller against Paul Manafort as well as other people in Trump’s campaign in regards to the alleged Russian interference.

But as always, the show did not miss the chance to address other social issues – this time the Harvey Weinstein scandal!

In the sketch, Trump and Manafort meet at the latter’s home where he’s under house arrest.

The President asks the man to go somewhere even more private, suggesting the shower!

‘We are in the shower to make sure you are not wearing a wire, Paul. So we are just going to do this Gone Girl style,’ Trump explains.

But an uncomfortable shirtless Manafort claims he would never do that.

‘That’s what she said. In fact, a whole bunch of shes have said that,’ Alec’s Trump says, mocking the President’s many sexual harassment and misconduct scandals.

He goes on, mentioning Weinstein, calling the Hollywood producer an ‘idiot’ for not getting away with his crimes.

‘Speaking of which, what an idiot that Harvey Weinstein is. He could’ve gotten away with all of it, if only he had gotten himself elected president.’

What did you think about the sketch?

Read more about donald trump harvey weistein paul manafort snl

